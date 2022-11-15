LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says a tractor-trailer has overturned in Luzerne County causing a lane restriction on a major highway.

According to PennDOT, an overturned tractor-trailer is causing a lane restriction on Interstate 80 westbound at MM 268.

There is no word yet on the condition of the driver or the tractor-trailer. There also isn’t any information on how long the lane will be restricted.

For up-to-date road conditions, drivers can call 5-1-1 or check 511PA online.