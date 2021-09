DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Duryea road has been shut down due to an oversize load getting stuck in a single lane underpass.

The incident occurred on Coxton Road. People on scene tell Eyewitness News that the oversize load got stuck in the underpass sometime Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Germania Hose Company, the oversize load was permitted by PennDOT to use the roadway for the haul.

Officials told Eyewitness News it’s unknown how long the roadway will remain impassible.