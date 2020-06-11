Overnight storms make way for windy Thursday

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A round of heavy showers and storms caused wind damage and minor flooding in parts of our area overnight last night and into this morning.

Showers and storms started to fire up yesterday afternoon and while they were isolated at first, they got more wide spread overnight.

Gusty and damaging wind was the main problem for spots in Central PA early on, while heavy rain came down in buckets in parts of the Wyoming Valley and Poconos.

Downed trees and wires were reported in parts of Lycoming and Schuylkill counties overnight, while minor flooding was reported in parts of the Wyoming Valley this morning.

The rain has tapered off at this point so flooding should not longer be an issue for us today.

With a gusty wind ahead of us this afternoon there could still be some minor wind damage through our afternoon.