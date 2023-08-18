EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Overnight storms brought flooding, downed trees, and utility issues for roadways in multiple counties across the area.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) says the following roads are closed or have lane restrictions.

Route 4041 (Rohrsburg Road) between Sportsman Club Road and Route 487 in Orange Township, Columbia County.

Route 1029 (Water Dam Road) between the intersection of Foundryville Road and Dogwood Court in Briar Creek Township.

State Route 87 between Sugarhallow Road and Nimble Hill Road in Mehoopany, Wyoming County

PennDOT cautions drivers to never drive through flooded roadways as it can take just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car.

For the latest in road conditions, motorists can head to 511pa.com.