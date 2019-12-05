One dead, two injured in overnight shooting

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in Monroe County.

All three victims are male. One of the injured men is in critical condition while the other is in serious condition.

It all started when police were called to the 1700 block of Silver Maple Road in Chestnuthill Township just before 11 Wednesday night.

The coroner arrived on scene around 6 a.m. Thursday, reporting the deaths to our crew on the scene soon after.

Officials are reportedly looking for a silver or gray SUV or crossover in connection with the incident.

Investigators were also seen looking for evidence in the front yard of the property Thursday morning.

Eyewitness News will bring you more information on-air and online as this story continues to develop.