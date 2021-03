LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PennDOT officials are warning drivers of an overnight lane closure near the interchange of I-81/I-80.

The closure will begin at I-81 N mile marker 150 in Luzerne County, starting at 8:00 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

Contractors will be replacing an overhead sign on I-81. PennDOT says no ramp restrictions are anticipated.