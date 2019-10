LAKE ARIEL, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Flames gut a local restaurant in Lake Ariel, Wayne County early Friday morning.

Officials responded to a two-alarm fire at Liberty Restaurant around 4 a.m. on the 1400 block of the Lake Ariel Highway.

The structure has heavy water and fire damage, but officials say the restaurant may be salvageable.

There are no injuries. Eyewitness News will continue to follow this developing story.