CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews responded to a call of a house fire, early Friday morning in Lackawanna County.

Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue in Carbondale around 11:00 p.m,

Eyewitness News crews on scene said flames were seen shooting from the roof of the home.

Crews said they worked for hours to put the fire out and that ‘luckily’ no one was injured. The building was unoccupied as it was undergoing renovations. However, it’s unclear what caused the blaze to ignite in the first place.

A Pennsylvania State Polie Fire Marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire