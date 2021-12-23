Overdose deaths continue to rise amid holidays season

Tablets believed to be laced with fentanyl are displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration Northeast Regional Laboratory on October 8, 2019 in New York. – According to US government data, about 32,000 Americans died from opioid overdoses in 2018. That accounts for 46 percent of all fatal overdoses. Fentanyl, a powerful painkiller approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for a range of conditions, has been central to the American opioid crisis which began in the late 1990s. (Photo by DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — For the first time in American history, 100,000 people lost their lives to the overdose epidemic in a one-year span.

A tragic milestone for our nation, and unfortunately our area contributed to it. Stefanie Wolownick with Wyoming Alcohol and Drug services talked about how holidays can contribute to the overdose epidemic.

In NEPA the overdose epidemic seems to be growing.

Things like daylight savings and being around family and friends can often be too much for people to take at this time of year.

