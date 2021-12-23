Overdose deaths continue to rise amid holidays season

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — For the first time in American history, 100,000 people lost their lives to the overdose epidemic in a one-year span.
A tragic milestone for our nation, and unfortunately our area contributed to it. Stefanie Wolownick with Wyoming Alcohol and Drug services talked about how holidays can contribute to the overdose epidemic.
In NEPA the overdose epidemic seems to be growing.
Things like daylight savings and being around family and friends can often be too much for people to take at this time of year.
Nicole Rogers will continue to be joined by Stefanie Wolownick in the Eyewitness News studio to continue the conversation of holiday overdoses.