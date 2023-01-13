WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection awarded money for seven conservation projects in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

As part of the Growing Greener Plus Program projects working to protect waterways and watersheds, reclaim abandoned mines and oil and gas wells were granted a total of $919,035.

The Indian Run Stream Restoration project in Carbon County was awarded $128,130. A total of $60,000 was awarded to the Forest Hills Run Stream Restoration Project in Monroe County. In Schuylkill County, the Good Spring Creek Headwaters Stream Restoration Design and Permit was awarded $81,000.

In Lackawanna County, the Glenburn Pond Dam Modification Design and Permitting was awarded $113,500. The Twin Brook Farms and Livestock Conservation Enhancement Project in Wayne County was awarded $299,995.

Additionally, the Fry’s Run Stream Restoration Project in Northampton County was awarded $125,000 and the Trout Creek Watershed Improvement in Lehigh County got $111,360.

To learn more about the Growing Greener program and to apply for a grant visit the DEP’s Growing Greener Plus Grants Program page.