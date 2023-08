EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly 24 hours after the storm on Monday, thousands of residents are still without power.

According to PPL, the following areas are experiencing power outages as of 10:30 p.m.

Monroe County: 1,161

Northampton County: 3,702

Bucks County: 678

Columbia County: 431

Lehigh County: 2,957

Overall, over 9,000 customers are without power on Tuesday night.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.