WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police are investigating the theft of $8,700 worth of designer clothes in Schuylkill County.

According to state police, someone broke into a home on New Philadelphia Road, West Brunswick Township, and stole several items of clothing on October 25 around 4:00 p.m.

Investigators estimated the total to be worth $8,700.

The press release said the items stolen included Louis Vuitton sneakers, various Amiri pieces, a Celine Hoodie, and Yeezy sneakers.

Troopers say the investigation is ongoing.