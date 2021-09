POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A PA lottery ticket worth over $800,000 still needs to be claimed from Monday’s drawing.

Monday’s drawing matched numbers: 8-14-16-25-43 to win $807,871.

The jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold at Uni-Mart in Pocono Summit.

Anyone with a winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.