Over $800 million in PA Lottery jackpots available to win

MIDDLETOWN, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that two multi-state lottery games are worth a combined $842 million in jackpots. The games are Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing and the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, this is the highest since October of 2018 when the Mega Millions reached a $1.537 billion jackpot and the Powerball jackpot was worth $687.8 million.

