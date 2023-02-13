Check out the link in this story to see if you have unclaimed property

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Over 100 residents in Lackawanna County have claimed property that was being held in the Treasury, according to Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity and Lackawanna County officials.

On Tuesday, officials announced that $60,436.00 in property has been returned to Lackawanna County residents, including monetary properties ranging in value from $0.01 to $21,151.89 with the oldest property dating back to 1985.

Treasure Garrity is working to return more than $4 billion in unclaimed property. If you believe you have unclaimed property in the treasury you can check on the PA Treasury website.