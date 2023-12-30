EFFORT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was killed in a crash into a power line which resulted in power outages for some in Monroe County, according to officials.

Officials say a call came in at 1:50 p.m. around the 3200 block of State Route 115 for a reported crash.

According to PPL, the crash caused over 600 customers to lose power. As of 6:00 p.m., PPL does not have an estimated time for repairs.

Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac confirmed with 28/22 News they were called to the scene and found the driver dead.

Officials say Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will give updates as new information becomes available.