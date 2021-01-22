Over $55,000 made available for Berwick businesses impacted by COVID-19

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Berwick Borough Council has made $55,799 available in the form of Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus Response (CDBG-CV) funding to help restaurants impacted by COVID-19. The deadline for applications is Feb 26.

Officials say the funds can be used for “eligible demonstrable costs such as rent/mortgage, utility, staffing salaries, inventory/supplies, and/or marketing/advertising.” They can’t, however, cover anything a previous financial assistance program has funded.

The following requirements are listed by the grant issuer SEDA – Council of Governments:

Submit a completed Berwick Borough Small Business Support Grant Program application to Tyler Dombroski, SEDA-COG; and

Be a for-profit restaurant business in the municipal limits of the borough; and

Be an incorporated business in and/or registered to conduct business in Pennsylvania; and

Be negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns; and

Be able to meet one of the national objective requirements (primarily benefit to low-and moderate-income persons) of the CDBG-CV program.

Applications can be found at the Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce website and questions/applications can be mailed to tdombroski@seda-cog.org.