EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 500 people in the Poconos had the same goal this morning: clean up litter.

“On-campus all the time, you see a lot of trash around so I thought I’d just volunteer my time and you know help pick up the Poconos,” stated Kayleigh Karpowicz, a senior at East Stroudsburg University

Kayleigh Karpowicz and Angela Pappas are East Stroudsburg University (ESU) students. They’re two out of more than 500 volunteers involved in the Pocono Mountain visitor’s bureau spring pick-up of the Poconos Day event.

“I think it’s important to do your part around your community and do what you can. There’s not a lot of opportunities to do so, so I try to take advantage of what I can,” explained Pappas, a senior at East Stroudsburg University.

Volunteers who signed up were given materials like a safety vest, trash pickers, and garbage bags.

From roads to rivers across Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Carbon counties, volunteers cleaned up litter at 37 different locations.





An ESU student I spoke with says this is his second year participating in the event and he’s noticed more litter this time around.

“Definitely this year, I’ve seen it when I drive by just trash bags everywhere like opened on the streets like it’s disgusting,” said Robert Smolyansky, junior at East Stroudsburg University.

The event first started as a September cleanup but grew into a region-wide effort that also takes place to honor earth day.

Since the start of the litter efforts, the visitor’s bureau has picked up more than 19,000 bags of trash.

“It feels great cleaning up my community, giving back to the community really,” stated Amelio Cintron, junior at East Stroudsburg University.

“I think this kind of motivates people to get out more and just don’t litter. Pick up your trash when you see it and yeah, just be a good samaritan,” explained Karpowicz.

Those who volunteered to pick up the Poconos were invited to celebrate their hard work after the clean-up.