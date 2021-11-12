Over 50 cats rescued from Lackawana County hoarding situation, looking for homes

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Workers at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter are asking for the public’s help in caring for cats rescued from a hoarding situation.

As Griffin Pond reaches its capacity, they are asking for resources to help care for the over 50 cats rescued.

On Friday the shelter said, to care for those cats, they need an astronomical amount of supplies such as food, litter, crates and medications.

Griffin Pond says the rescue puts extra stress on the staff and they are asking for donations to ease the burden.