Keep WBRE!

Over 50 arrested in Wilkes-Barre as police crack down on drug trafficking

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ots_drug_arrests_1561404857661.jpg

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY — Over 50 individuals were arrested this weekend in Wilkes-Barre as the Police Department, the District Attorney’s Office and several Federal, State, County, and Municipal agencies targeted felony drug trafficking in the city.

According to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police, there were 8 DUI arrests, 8 felony arrests, 8 misdemeanor arrests, 9 summary criminal arrests, 8 individuals arrested who were wanted for misdemeanors, and 14 individuals arrested who were wanted for felonies.

More than a kilogram of crystal meth was also seized during the operation, as well as 2 bricks of heroin and more than an ounce of cocaine and marijuana. Police also seized a revolver and recovered a stolen vehicle.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos