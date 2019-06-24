Over 50 arrested in Wilkes-Barre as police crack down on drug trafficking

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY — Over 50 individuals were arrested this weekend in Wilkes-Barre as the Police Department, the District Attorney’s Office and several Federal, State, County, and Municipal agencies targeted felony drug trafficking in the city.

According to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police, there were 8 DUI arrests, 8 felony arrests, 8 misdemeanor arrests, 9 summary criminal arrests, 8 individuals arrested who were wanted for misdemeanors, and 14 individuals arrested who were wanted for felonies.

More than a kilogram of crystal meth was also seized during the operation, as well as 2 bricks of heroin and more than an ounce of cocaine and marijuana. Police also seized a revolver and recovered a stolen vehicle.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.