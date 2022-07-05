HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton Police conducted a traffic stop and after investigating the car say they found 450 bags of suspected fentanyl.

Police arrested 32-year-old Jefferey Garcia-Lopez on Friday when they pulled him over in the area of West Magnolia and North Church Street in Hazleton around 3:00 p.m.

Police say the sedan Garcia-Lopez was driving was considered suspicious and had a sun screen on its license plate. Garcia-Lopez was arrested on scene after police say they found he had wanted warrants out of Bergen County Sheriff’s Office in New Jersey.

After police got a search warrant for the car, they searched it and said they found 450 bags of suspected fentanyl.

Garcia-Lopez is being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in lieu of $150,000 bail.