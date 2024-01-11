LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Visit Luzerne County (Luzerne County Convention & Visitors Bureau) has officially launched the new Visit Luzerne County Pizza Trail.

The mobile, interactive trail features 41 participating pizzerias throughout Luzerne County. Those participating in the pizza trail, which is a year-long promotion, are encouraged to visit as many pizza places as possible to win an array of prizes, that include:

stickers,

a ceramic mug,

a travel tumbler,

a hoodie,

a candle,

a backpack that includes the names of all 41 participating pizzerias.

The Visit Luzerne County Pizza Trail, launched on Wednesday, January 10, and those who want to participate can sign up on the Visit Luzerne County website and follow the prompts to enter your phone number and email address.

Courtesy: Luzerne County Convention & Visitors Bureau Courtesy: Luzerne County Convention & Visitors Bureau

The Pizza Trail is not an app, but, a free, mobile-optimized web application. Once signed up It is delivered to participants via text and email. Pizza trail participants will check in to a restaurant on their phone and earn points for each check-in. Then, through the same program, they’ll be able to redeem those points for pizza trail-themed prizes.

Participating pizzerias:

Valley Pizza and Subs-Sybertsville

Fratello`s Pizzeria – Nescopeck

Leggio’s Italian Restaurant — Wilkes-Barre and Dallas

Sicilian Bella Festa – West Wyoming

Breaker Brewing Co.- Wilkes-Barre

Pizza Perfect- Trucksville

Grotto Pizza Wilkes-Barre, Edwardsville, and Harveys Lake

Pizza L’Oven-Hanover

Colarusso’s-Hanover

Dino`s Italian Restaurant – Shavertown

Arcaro’s the Next Generation – Pittston

Tony`s Pizzeria – Pittston

Mimmo`s Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Norm’s Pizza and Eatery – Wilkes-Barre

Happy Pizza – Plymouth

Pizza Heaven – Luzerne

Napoli’s Pizza – Pittston

Shelley`s Pizza- Luzerne and Carey Avenue

Revello’s Pizza – Old Forge

Bernie`s Pizza – Dallas

Nello`s Pizza – Wilkes-Barre Township

Vesuvio’s Pizza Wilkes-Barre, Edwardsville, and Harveys Lake

King’s Ristorante – Mountain Top

Alta Pizzeria – Hazleton

Franco`s Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Tommy`s Pizza Corner – Kingston

Rodanos/Franklins – Wilkes-Barre

Benito`s Restaurant – Hazleton

Larry`s Pizza and Pub – Nanticoke

Ricci`s Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Angelo`s Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Reds Subs and Pizza – Hunlock Creek

The Frog Pond – Wilkes-Barre

Everyone knows that Northeastern Pennsylvania has the best pizza in the country, and many of those great pizzerias are right here in Luzerne County. How many times have we all heard from people that have moved out of the area say that the first thing they do when they come home for a visit is order a pizza? They often say that they just cant find great pizza outside of this area. We believe what makes it so special is that so many of our pizzerias have their own unique recipes and tastes. Everywhere you go, from neighborhood to neighborhood, all across the county, you’ll find pizzas that are unique onto themselves. And though we all probably have three or four favorite pizza parlors that we like to frequent, this promotion encourages everyone to hop on the trail and try something new. Youll have fun, you can win prizes, and you’ll probably discover something delicious.” Alan K. Stout, Executive Director of Visit Luzerne County

To participate in the Luzerne County Pizza Trail, head to the Visit Luzerne County website.