LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Visit Luzerne County (Luzerne County Convention & Visitors Bureau) has officially launched the new Visit Luzerne County Pizza Trail.
The mobile, interactive trail features 41 participating pizzerias throughout Luzerne County. Those participating in the pizza trail, which is a year-long promotion, are encouraged to visit as many pizza places as possible to win an array of prizes, that include:
- stickers,
- a ceramic mug,
- a travel tumbler,
- a hoodie,
- a candle,
- a backpack that includes the names of all 41 participating pizzerias.
The Visit Luzerne County Pizza Trail, launched on Wednesday, January 10, and those who want to participate can sign up on the Visit Luzerne County website and follow the prompts to enter your phone number and email address.
The Pizza Trail is not an app, but, a free, mobile-optimized web application. Once signed up It is delivered to participants via text and email. Pizza trail participants will check in to a restaurant on their phone and earn points for each check-in. Then, through the same program, they’ll be able to redeem those points for pizza trail-themed prizes.
Participating pizzerias:
- Valley Pizza and Subs-Sybertsville
- Fratello`s Pizzeria – Nescopeck
- Leggio’s Italian Restaurant — Wilkes-Barre and Dallas
- Sicilian Bella Festa – West Wyoming
- Breaker Brewing Co.- Wilkes-Barre
- Pizza Perfect- Trucksville
- Grotto Pizza Wilkes-Barre, Edwardsville, and Harveys Lake
- Pizza L’Oven-Hanover
- Colarusso’s-Hanover
- Dino`s Italian Restaurant – Shavertown
- Arcaro’s the Next Generation – Pittston
- Tony`s Pizzeria – Pittston
- Mimmo`s Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
- Norm’s Pizza and Eatery – Wilkes-Barre
- Happy Pizza – Plymouth
- Pizza Heaven – Luzerne
- Napoli’s Pizza – Pittston
- Shelley`s Pizza- Luzerne and Carey Avenue
- Revello’s Pizza – Old Forge
- Bernie`s Pizza – Dallas
- Nello`s Pizza – Wilkes-Barre Township
- Vesuvio’s Pizza Wilkes-Barre, Edwardsville, and Harveys Lake
- King’s Ristorante – Mountain Top
- Alta Pizzeria – Hazleton
- Franco`s Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
- Tommy`s Pizza Corner – Kingston
- Rodanos/Franklins – Wilkes-Barre
- Benito`s Restaurant – Hazleton
- Larry`s Pizza and Pub – Nanticoke
- Ricci`s Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
- Angelo`s Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
- Reds Subs and Pizza – Hunlock Creek
- The Frog Pond – Wilkes-Barre
Everyone knows that Northeastern Pennsylvania has the best pizza in the country, and many of those great pizzerias are right here in Luzerne County. How many times have we all heard from people that have moved out of the area say that the first thing they do when they come home for a visit is order a pizza? They often say that they just cant find great pizza outside of this area. We believe what makes it so special is that so many of our pizzerias have their own unique recipes and tastes. Everywhere you go, from neighborhood to neighborhood, all across the county, you’ll find pizzas that are unique onto themselves. And though we all probably have three or four favorite pizza parlors that we like to frequent, this promotion encourages everyone to hop on the trail and try something new. Youll have fun, you can win prizes, and you’ll probably discover something delicious.”Alan K. Stout, Executive Director of Visit Luzerne County
To participate in the Luzerne County Pizza Trail, head to the Visit Luzerne County website.