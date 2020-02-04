Over $30M placed in wagers on Super Bowl in Pennsylvania

In this Jan. 29, 2020 photo, a man makes a bet on the upcoming Super Bowl at Bally’s casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Business was brisk at sports books around the country on Super Bowl Sunday, with customers risking money on everything from the coin toss at the start of the game, to the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach, Kansas City’s Andy Reid, at the end of it. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) People in Pennsylvania placed $30.5 million in wagers on the Super Bowl, the state’s Gaming Control Board reports.

According to a Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board press release, preliminary figures show that $30.7 million was wagered in the Commonwealth on the Super Bowl. Retail and online sports betting payouts totaled just over $34 million. That resulted in a loss of of over $3.3 million for operators.

This was the second year in which legal sports wagering was available in Pennsylvania for the Super Bowl, but the first in which residents could place their bets online. This year, patrons could choose to place Super Bowl wagers at a dozen retail locations, up from six in 2019 and through eight online wagering sites.

The Board also reported that almost 200,000 persons logged onto online sports wagering sites in Pennsylvania. This is in addition to those visiting and wagering at the retail locations.