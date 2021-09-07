Over 300 jobs coming to distribution centers in Pittston

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several hundred new jobs are coming to an industrial park in Luzerne County.

According to a press release, The Home Depot is looking to fill over 300 part-time and full-time positions across three supply chain facilities in Pittston.

The new distribution facilities are all located in the Pittston Industrial Park, specifically at 300 Enterprise Way, 450 Research Drive, and 200 Technology Drive.

The Home Depot states that the jobs offer consistent schedules, competitive pay, and opportunities for advancement.

Those interested can text JOBS to 55270 to receive a link to apply to hourly positions in their area or by visiting careers.homedepot.com.