SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A relief effort to help the people of Ukraine is underway right here in NEPA.

It’s as simple as purchasing a sticker.

“NEPA stands with Ukraine kind of came about as I was watching the news.” Kristen Miller-Hahn, Founder of NEPA Strong, organized a new initiative, ‘NEPA stands with Ukraine.’

With the help of Worldwide Crafting and Universal Printing, they created window stickers to sell, designed by a Ukrainian Etsy designer.

“We all just feel so helpless, at a time where there’s so much going on and there’s so much we wish we could do,” said Kristen Miller-Hahn.

Each sticker is $5 and can be purchased at businesses across NEPA, as well as online.

Tuesday morning a woman purchased ten stickers at Northern Lights Espresso Bar in downtown Scranton, that’s a $50 dollar donation.

Kristen says 100% of that money goes directly to St. Vladimir’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Scranton.

“All of the money that’s donated to the church is being used for humanitarian efforts to aid those currently in Ukraine,” said Miller-Hahn.

More than 30 businesses are participating, including Noteology on the corner of Spruce Street and Wyoming Avenue. Outside you find a mural of yellow and blue sunflowers.



“The sunflower is the solidarity symbol of Ukraine,” said Mark Bonfiglio, Co-owner, Noteology.

Painted by local artist Darlene Milas to draw attention to the importance of helping those fleeing the war-torn country. Inside the perfume boutique more than one way to help the people of Ukraine.



“What we’re doing is raising funds for the international rescue committee which supports the people of Ukraine who are being forced to flee their homes,” said Mark Bonfiglio, Co-owner, Noteology.

The sunflower candle is sold out. But they are taking preorders.

“it’s a good thing that we’re sold out and we’re very proud we’ve sold out cause we’ve given back so much,” said Bonfiglio.

Head over to World Wide Crafting’s website to order a keychain or t-shirt.