SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The commonwealth is set to receive $14.2 million, and Shamokin is said to be receiving $2.675 million of that.

According to a press release from SEDA-COG the money is coming from the Suspending Imports from Russia Act. These funds will allow Shamokin to put their “GoShamokin” plan into effect.

“Go Shamokin” is a project adopted in 2020 that aims to improve the appearance and safety of Downtown Shamokin into effect.

SEDA-Council of Governments is a community and economic development agency in Lewisburg that helps the 11 central Pennsylvania counties through its vital partnerships and initiatives.









The money will be going toward things like new crosswalks, hardscape improvements, tree planting and overall streetscape revitalization according to the release.

With this money, the downtown area will also be able to become more accessible to those with disabilities and safer for children.

“This is a much needed and appreciated influx of funds by Congressman Meuser to assist the City of Shamokin’s efforts to revitalize and create a safe, pedestrian-friendly downtown for its businesses, citizens, and visitors,” said SEDA-COG’s Revitalization Coordinator, Betsy Kramer.