Editor’s Note: WBRE/WYOU has been impacted by this outage and is off the air. We are working to resolve the issue and hope to be operational as possible.

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A power outage has blacked out a portion of the Diamond City in Luzerne County.

The outage occurred around 8:00 a.m. Friday morning after a fire broke out at a substation on New Market Street.





Acting Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo says power has been restored at their Human Services buildings, but other locations, like Penn Place, remain without power.

“Bill McIntosh, the director of Building & Grounds, advised that it may take hours before power is restored,” Crocamo said. “Therefore, Penn Place will be closed for the remainder of the day.”

Traffic lights throughout the city were not working and PPL crews could be seen attempting repairs.

According to PPL, power should be restored by 11:30 a.m.

According to PPL’s outage map, power has been restored to many of the customers in the area, but some ae still being impacted.

This is a developing story and we will have more information on it as it becomes available.