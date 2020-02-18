Over 200-year-old cabin found within building demolished in Montour County

WASHINGTONVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A demolition crew in Montour County has discovered a log cabin presumed to be from the 1800s while tearing down a condemned bar back in January.

Eyewitness News spoke with Frank Dombroski, the council president of Washingtonville. He says this building could have been one of the first hotels built in the area.

The State Historic Preservation Office in Harrisburg estimates the cabin is from 1800. The building it was found inside was a local bar that was condemned and closed 15 years ago.

Eyewitness News reporter Revathi Janaswamy will have more about what’s next for this historic building on PAHomepage.com.