EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PA Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed more than $198,000,000 in prizes during the month of April.

According to Pennsylvania Lottery, customers who won Scratch-off tickets equaled a total of $198,135,617. This includes one top prize worth $3 million claimed by a player from Luzerne County.

The retailer earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $3 million-winning ticket, and the retailers each earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off tickets worth $1 million are:

Can Do Convenience, 419 South Poplar St., Hazleton, Luzerne County ($10,000 bonus)

Wawa, 5121 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg, Monroe County ($5,000 bonus)

Giant Eagle, 100 Settlers Ridge Center Road, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County ($5,000 bonus)

Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during April included:

Four prizes of $500,000

Four prizes of $300,000

Three prizes of $250,000

Four prizes of $200,000

One prize of $150,000

Six prizes of $100,000

The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of the PA Lottery website. This does not include Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.