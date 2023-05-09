EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PA Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed more than $198,000,000 in prizes during the month of April.
According to Pennsylvania Lottery, customers who won Scratch-off tickets equaled a total of $198,135,617. This includes one top prize worth $3 million claimed by a player from Luzerne County.
The retailer earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $3 million-winning ticket, and the retailers each earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off tickets worth $1 million are:
- Can Do Convenience, 419 South Poplar St., Hazleton, Luzerne County ($10,000 bonus)
- Wawa, 5121 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg, Monroe County ($5,000 bonus)
- Giant Eagle, 100 Settlers Ridge Center Road, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County ($5,000 bonus)
Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during April included:
- Four prizes of $500,000
- Four prizes of $300,000
- Three prizes of $250,000
- Four prizes of $200,000
- One prize of $150,000
- Six prizes of $100,000
The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of the PA Lottery website. This does not include Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.