(WBRE/WYOU) — Target announced Tuesday it’s going to hire more than 130,000 temporary workers for the holiday season.

Target says it will be offering temp employees $13 an hour and discounts at the store and it could lead to a career with the retail giant. Target officials say 40 percent of the seasonal workers they hired last year stayed beyond the holiday season.

UPS is also looking to hire about 100,000 holiday workers and Amazon will announce its plans in the upcoming weeks.