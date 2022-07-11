SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A traffic stop in Columbia County led to the arrests of two men from New York after police say they found multiple drugs in the car.

On June 21, just before 1:30 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 242 on a car that police say was speeding.

Troopers say when they approached the car, they noticed the smell of marijuana and asked the driver, 30-year-old Harold Alcantara, and his passenger 30-year-old Pedro Sosa to search the car. According to police, Alcantara refused the search.

Troopers say they obtained a search warrant and upon searching the car found 101.2 grams of suspected cocaine, 67 buprenorphine/naloxone packages and a small amount of marijuana. Troopers say the investigation revealed that Sosa and Alcantara were traveling from New York City to Hazleton.

Alcantara was taken into custody and held in Columbia County Prison on a warrant.