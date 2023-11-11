CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say they found over 100 fake identification cards during a traffic stop in Snyder County.

On October 31 at 4:20 p.m., state police say they stopped a car for speeding in the 9300 block of South Susquehanna Trail.

During the traffic stop, troopers say they received consent to search the car. Upon searching the car, investigators found 118 fake identification cards from several different states.

State police have not identified any suspects in this case and it is unclear if any charges have been filed; however, they have stated they are investigating this incident.