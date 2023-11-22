EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a programming note for all viewers receiving WYOU’s over-the-air signal.

A piece of equipment on the WYOU transmission tower near Mountain Top was damaged during a power outage on Tuesday night.

The damaged equipment is causing a disruption to our over-the-air signal.

This means anyone tuning in to WYOU (22.1, 22.2, 22.3, 22.4) with an antenna, and a small number of cable systems that transmit the over-the-air signal, are experiencing an outage.

To alleviate the problem and maintain the signal for you to enjoy all of our programming, 28/22 News will be moving the WYOU signal to our subchannel 28.3 until the problem is fixed.

We appreciate your viewership and our engineering team is working diligently to make the repairs as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.