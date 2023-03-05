SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A celebration out of this world took place at the Jewish Community Center in Scranton Sunday.

People came together to rejoice in the liberation of Persian Jews from Haman, a day known as Purim.

Purim is one of the most joyous holidays in the Jewish calendar, coordinators Sunday connecting the holiday to pop culture by taking the celebration to a galaxy far far away.

“If you look at the story of Star Wars, it’s real similar to the story of Purim, right? The Jewish people overcoming evil, the rebellion overcoming the evil Darth Vader and the Empire and that’s what sort of what our theme is Purim carnival is today,” said Dan Cardonick, CEO of Jewish Community Center of Scranton

Purim begins Monday evening and lasts until Tuesday night.