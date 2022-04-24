SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOUU) — A walk at a local university raised awareness for suicide and supported those impacted by it.

Marywood University hosted an ‘Out Of Darkness Walk’ Sunday morning. The walk is in remembrance, hope, and support, meant to address the ways suicide impacts countless lives.

The walk raised more than $6,000 and organizers and participants say mental illness is not talked about enough, which makes these events that much more important.

“We’re both walking for my father and my uncle, godfather,” stated Bianca Gifford and Nathan Barrett.

“I feel like it’s important to bring awareness to the topic especially because it’s not very talked-about often Gifford explained.”

In total, 185 people registered for Sunday’s walk and they raised more than $6,000. All of the proceeds will go to the American Federation for Suicide Prevention.