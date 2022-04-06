WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Luzerne County school is working to make sure kids get off their phones and out of the classroom.

Wilkes-Barre Area High School’s “Outing Club” was started by Sam Elias and another teacher. The club originally started as just a ski club but eventually grew to take kids on kayak trips, hiking, and even rock climbing.





Outing Clun members climbing at Chakstone Climbing

Elias said he wasn’t sure how administration and parents would respond to the idea but they received lots of support.

According to Elias, the club is made up of kids who were already interested in the outdoors and kids who had never stepped foot off the pavement.