WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This is a very important day in the Latino and Catholic communities, both here, and around the world.

Many celebrate “Our Lady of Guadalupe.”

The celebration started Tuesday morning with a walk that began at Saint Peter’s Cathedral on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton and ended at Saint Teresa of Calcutta church on Prospect Avenue and a mass.

The belief is that the Virgin Mary appeared to a peasant in Mexico City in 15-31 and is now known among Catholics as Our Lady of Guadalupe.

“The energy and enthusiasm that we see from the Hispanic community as a part of this feast day and throughout their faith life is really a blessing to our parish community and on the diocese. It’s really re-invigorating the catholic church in our region and it’s really a blessing to have them,” said Father Jonathan Kuhar from St. Peter’s Cathedral.

Below is a live look at Our Lady of Guadalupe going on in Wilkes-Barre.

The procession making its way through the streets, they are making their way to the Saint Nicholas Saint Mary parish in the city, with a mass at 6:00 p.m.

A procession will also happen through the streets of Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday evening with mass beginning at 6 p.m. at Saint Nicholas Church read by “Bishop Joseph Bambara” in Spanish.