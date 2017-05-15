‘Our Lady of Fatima’ procession in Williamsport

Williamsport, Lycoming County (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Catholics observed the anniversary of vision ‘Our Lady of Fatima’ over the weekend and today local schools had their chance.

The apparition of Fatima occurred 100 years ago. Monday hundreds gathered to celebrate the milestone.

St. John Neumann Regional Academy celebrates Fatima each year! This year was different and special as they proceed through the streets of Williamsport.

With lights, bells and bag pipes hundreds walked the streets of Williamsport to celebrate. ‘Our Lady of Fatima’ appeared in 1917 before three children in Portugal.

“She asked them to pray for sinners and she also made predictions about things that have proven to come true over the last 100 years,” said Jake Comerford of Loyalsock Township.

The predictions are believe to be the end of WWI, the start and end of communism and the attempted assassination of Pope John Paul II in 1981. For Comerford it’s more than just an apparition it was Jesus’ mother, the Virgin Mary.

“We’re honoring her today and just keeping that devotion alive,” said Comerford.



Bishop Joseph Bambera of the Diocese of Scranton traveled to central Pennsylvania to pay his respects and to be part of the procession. “It’s great witness to our entire community of our faith of our belief and the power of god,” said Bishop Bambera.



St. John Neumann Regional Academy hosts the event and more than 300 students participated.



“It was really nice to see our community come out and support the stuff we’re working on it’s really good to see everyone come together,” said Adali Matz a Junior at the Academy. Her classmate Connery Mcfadden added “this is the first year that we’ve done it, but, with our activities we do it to the extreme.”

Those who participated in the procession walked 1.5 miles to St. Joseph the Worker Parish where a mass was held. Other Catholic Schools from around the area participated in the walk today. Over the weekend Pope Francis elevated to Sainthood two of the three children who claimed they had an apparition of the Vigin Mary exactly 100 years ago