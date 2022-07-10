SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was all about the community in Lackawanna County on Sunday.

This is the ‘Community Fun Day’ at Charles Sumner Elementary School in Scranton. ‘Our City Too, held the event to give children a chance to be kids.

With fun activities ranging from dodgeball, to face painting. Kids even had the chance to receive a free haircut. The mission of ‘Our City Too’ is to work closely with the Scranton Mayor’s Office and the NAACP to help make this city a better place for the youth.

“What can we do? Let me show you what we can do. And it doesn’t cost a million dollars to do it. It’s just getting kids out here to have fun. Simple stuff dodgeball, jump rope, giving kids an incentive to come out and do something better. “

There was also an opportunity to see a dinosaur in person.