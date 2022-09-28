FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday, Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours will host the second annual Otherworldly Paranormal Crafts & Oddities Fair at the Forty Fort Cemetery.



From Otherworldly Paranormal Crafts & Oddities Fair 2021

The fair will feature fifty vendors selling their crafts, a performance by rock cover band Bad Liars, cemetery tours led by head of the Forty Fort Cemetery Association Matt Schooley, and three different food trucks.

The fair is free for all and will last from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., rain or shine.



From Otherworldly Paranormal Crafts & Oddities Fair 2021

For more information, visit the Second Annual Paranormal Craft & Oddities Fair Facebook Page.