WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Good news for bookworms, the Osterhout Library is hosting its 45th annual book sale.

Reading revives this summer at the Osterhout free library with its infamous tent book sale. Its organizers say this year’s sale was incredibly successful.

“Everybody, you know loves reading and there really isn’t too many places nearby that you can pick up books,” said Linda Kubiak, co-chair of the tent sale and President of the Friends Group.

Those with the library say they’ve seen an increase in users since the pandemic.

“I think with expenses and inflation people are seeking maybe some alternative entertainment options and the library provides that through programs services and our collection of DVDs books audio books and other materials,” explained Michelle Riley, Director of Development and Community Relations at the Osterhout Free Library.

Riley continued to emphasize that the library has so much more than just books.

“We have our library of things. We have mobile hotspots you can check out if you have a lack of internet in your home or you just need a different internet source,” listed Riley.

John Dubick is an avid reader. He particularly enjoys historical books.

“It gives you a chance to slow down, you could do it at your own pace,” stated Dubick.

Dubick says he also enjoys reading because it transports you to other worlds, and shared a quote he read in a magazine just yesterday.

“Books are time machines. They allow you to time travel. So whether you’re reading science fiction and you’re someplace in the future or in some sort of alternate world or you’re just in the past of your own world how far in the past, what country you wanna go to, what people you wanna meet,” shared Dubick.

The library will hold its final day of the sale Saturday morning from 9:00 to 11:30.