OSHA opens investigation after worker fell through bridge at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — OSHA has opened an investigation after a worker fell through a bridge at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort and into the Delaware River on July 9.

Leni Forston, a spokesperson for OSHA, tells Eyewitness News they have two investigations open regarding the incident. One is against Shawnee Holdings Inc. and the other against Miller Brothers, the construction company the employee worked for.







The employee was using heavy machinery while attempting to cross a bridge at the resort connecting the golf course to an island with other holes, when the employee and the machinery plunged into the Delaware River. Witnesses helped pull the victim from the water.

The worker was injured and flown to a nearby trauma center for treatment.

OSHA says they have six months to complete the investigations and to release their findings. They do not have any updates on where the investigation stands at this time.