OSHA aiming to protect NEPA workers during bitter temperatures

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is issuing a call to action for northeastern Pennsylvania to protect workers during dangerously cold temperatures.

As temperatures drop to dangerously low rates but many workers are at risk for winter weather workplace hazards. OSHA is calling on area employers to protect workers, especially those working outdoors from the frigid weather.

Extremely cold temperatures and wind chill cause heat to leave our bodies quickly, putting many workers at risk of cold stress. Anyone working out in the cold could be at-risk workers in freezers, outdoor agriculture, construction and more.

“OSHA wants to remind employers to train the workers on their hazards of the cold. There are definitely illnesses that can occur because of the cold. These can include; hypothermia, frostbite and trench foot,” said Mary Reynolds, OSHA Wilkes-Barre Area Director.

OSHA says employers should train workers on the hazards, adjust work practices for weather conditions, ensure workers have appropriate gear and clothing and maintain vehicles, snow equipment and emergency kits.

At the end of the day, the safety of employees should always come above all else.