EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An event to relish, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be visiting NEPA Thursday through Sunday.

The giant hot dog can be found at the Price Chopper in Edwardsville from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

The hot dog will then travel to the Price Chopper in Dunmore and will be there Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

At the events, folks will have the opportunity to take some photos with the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels and can also get their very own Wiener Whistle.