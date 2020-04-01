Orwigsburg PD offers to go shopping for seniors while they self-isolate

ORWIGSBURG, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Orwigsburg Police Department is offering to pick up groceries from Boyer’s and/or things from Thomas Pharmacy for senior citizens.

Both of the stores are in town and the department says they are available 24/7 for the community.

Officer Tanner Noecker presented the idea to the department after his wife suggested it to him.

He left notes on doors for residents who live at Applewood and Independence Square.

If you are need of this service you can call the station at 570-366-3102.

Reporter Rachael Espaillat will have the full story on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.