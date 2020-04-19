Orthodox Easter services cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) More holiday traditions are being changed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunday marks Easter in the Russian Orthodox Church.

But many will be celebrating at home. Typically, a special liturgy lasts two hours which is much longer than a typical Sunday service.



It’s the most significant event of the Orthodox calendar, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus.

The holy liturgy normally ends with a basket blessing.

The baskets are filled with the food people had given up the last 40 days for Lent.



However, with the coronavirus outbreak, there are no services being held in our area due to social distancing orders.