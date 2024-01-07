SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas as ceremonies and processions are taking place around the world, but for many, the holiday is overshadowed by ongoing violence.

Most Orthodox Christians are based in Eastern Europe, with many living in Russia and Ukraine.

Mass was held Sunday morning at Saint Michael’s Orthodox Church in Scranton.

28/22 News spoke with a couple from Ukraine who have lived in America for the last 28 years. They have friends and family still living in Ukraine, where conflict continues.

“We know lots of friends who was killed, including children. So we really pray because of Christmas, we really pray for peace, safety, of all Ukrainian soldiers and all Ukrainian population,” said church members Vera and Michael Levchuk.

More than 200 million Christians around the world are associated with Orthodox churches.