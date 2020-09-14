Organized walks on the D&H Rail Trail

UNION DALE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One group in Susquehanna County is putting their best foot forward by starting their week with a walk.

“It’s to get people out but get them in the habit of getting out and learning different sections of the trail that they can walk,” said Cindy Klank, the program manager of Rail Trail Council of NEPA.

Each Monday, the Rail Trail Society is taking a big step in helping people get out and live a healthier life style.

“I’m in my 70’s so for me it helps my balance. As you get older you lose your balance and sit around, things get lopsided, and you fall down for no good reason. The strength I’ve gained in my legs,” Sheryl Browlow, of Ararat said.

Everyone participating wears a mask. Some are happy to be around people again, after months of staying at home.

“The trails been great for walking and biking. With the organized walks, you get a little bit of socialization so that’s certainly a benefit, too,” Janelle Zigon of Vandling told Eyewitness News.

Those participating also enjoy what nature has to offer, as summer slowly transitions to fall.

“Just being among the trees and wildlife. We don’t always see a lot but every once in a while we see some interesting wildlife I just really enjoy being in nature,” said Vandling.

The Rail Trail Society also organizes biking trips on Wednesdays.