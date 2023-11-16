WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several organizations in northeastern Pennsylvania are gathering together with Santa Claus in Wilkes-Barre on Friday, for car seat checks.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) on Friday, November 17, they will be working in cooperation with The Northeastern Pennsylvania Child Passenger Safety Taskforce (NEPA CPS Taskforce), and the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department, to perform car seat checks with a special appearance from Santa Claus.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department South Station parking lot at 313 High Street in Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County 18702.

The event is open to the public to ensure the safety of children while riding in a vehicle, and they will get to meet Santa as well.