WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With Sunday marking “World Day Against Trafficking in Persons”, an organization in Luzerne County to spread awareness.

NEPA Task Force Against Human Trafficking is presenting the Red Sand Project where they are filling in cracks in the sidewalks with red sand. This is to signify the people who have fallen through the cracks, like a lot of human trafficking victims in the community.

It’s estimated 50 million individuals worldwide are being trafficked or living in modern slavery. This can be happening in people’s own homes and human trafficking is one of the most underreported crimes.

“Human trafficking victims can be recruited and trafficked in our own home towns, including here in NEPA. Pennsylvania is ranked 9th in the nation for reported cases of trafficking, and while this is for reported cases, human trafficking is notoriously one of the most underreported crimes,” the group stated in media release.

The Red Sand Project will be held in two locations:

Wilkes-Barre Public Square, Friday, July 28th at 12:00 p.m.

In front of The Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St. on Monday, July 31st at 12:00 p.m. St.

This is open for anyone in the community to attend.